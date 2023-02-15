Samsung does not include Astro Hyperlapse for older models with One UI 5.1 update

A samsung doesn’t seem very keen on making the feature available astro hyperlapse for older models of the Galaxy line. There was a certain expectation for this feature of the Galaxy S23 line to reach the older tops of the line with the update of the OneUI 5.1But it was not the case.
In fact, the new version of the manufacturer’s system brought new options regarding the camera, but not this specific feature. In this sense, users expected models like the Galaxy S21, S22 and Z Fold 4 to receive something related, however, that is not what happened.
It is worth remembering that the Astrophotography option is only available from the Galaxy S22 series onwards. Also, Astro Hyperlapse is something that is only present in Samsung’s latest franchise. The new software update made available by the brand does not bring any kind of change to this scenario.
The ability to create accelerated videos of the starry sky accompanies many of the highlights of the Galaxy S23 series camera. Likewise, cell phone owners can shoot 4K footage with portrait mode, in addition to producing 8K videos at 30 FPS and super stabilization for videos in QHD resolution.
Samsung also revealed which are the first devices eligible to receive One UI 5.1 and finally, its smart watches Galaxy Watch 4 It is 5 received an update that brings the possibility of zooming in on the smartphone camera through the devices.