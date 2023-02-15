Samsung does not include Astro Hyperlapse for older models with One UI 5.1 update

A samsung doesn’t seem very keen on making the feature available astro hyperlapse for older models of the Galaxy line. There was a certain expectation for this feature of the Galaxy S23 line to reach the older tops of the line with the update of the OneUI 5.1But it was not the case.

In fact, the new version of the manufacturer’s system brought new options regarding the camera, but not this specific feature. In this sense, users expected models like the Galaxy S21, S22 and Z Fold 4 to receive something related, however, that is not what happened.