Samsung does not give up: it will re-launch a virtual reality helmet

Samsung marked a before and after in the sector when it launched its first VR glasses compatible with the best phones of the brand. A team that caused a great sensation and was a great push for a booming technology. Although the manufacturer eventually stopped making its Samsung Galaxy VR.

The truth is that this product worked very well, offering a simply impressive feeling of immersion. The problem is that the lack of content compatible with the Samsung Galaxy VR They were the trigger for the Seoul-based firm to finally decide to put this product aside.

Although it seems that the big S wants to return to the fray. Or this is what emerges from the latest information published by LetsGoDigital colleagues and in which they indicate that Samsung is working on a new virtual reality headset under the Galaxy brand.

What can we expect from the new Samsung Galaxy VR helmet

It seems like, Samsung filed a new patent with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), although already in 2017 he applied for a similar patent in Austria with the same name: Samsung Galaxy VR. And beware, it is not the only patent made by the Korean manufacturer since they have also filed a second patent called Galaxy 360 and that could be a new version of its camera with the ability to record 360-degree content for virtual reality.

It should be remembered that in the past Mobile World Congress 2022, the company announced at its press conference that they were working on a virtual reality device so it is clear that they plan to launch a new version of their Samsung Galaxy VR.

Of course, we will have to arm ourselves with patience since the patent is very recent. And that means heor more likely we will have to wait until 2023 or even 2024 to see what Samsung is working on. Let’s remember that the latest model used the phone’s screen to offer VR content, but the next Samsung virtual reality helmet could still use its own lenses, as other solutions do. But for now, it’s just a rumour.

Still, it’s great news for the industry that Samsung wants to re-launch its own VR headset. With the arrival of the metaverse and the rise of this technology, it was to be expected that the Korean manufacturer wants its piece of the cake. And if the price is moderate, it could be the best option to access the virtual platform of Meta, for example.

