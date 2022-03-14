Samsung does not forget its previous generations

A little over a month has passed since Samsung presented the Samsung Galaxy S22, its new generation of range tops, in which, among other things, we were able to confirm that the spirit of the ineffable Galaxy Note has been reincarnated in the Galaxy S22 Ultraa device that, in this time, has already shown us a more than remarkable resistance, even in the face of a battery of tests that, both by design and by execution, could be signed by a Luddite version of the Marquis de Sade.

The arrival of a new generation usually means, yes, that the previous one begins to fall into oblivion. Not so much for the users, of course, who mostly aspire to the device in question, even if it is no longer the most current version, continuing to serve them for a few years, as for the companies responsible for them, which in some cases they are forgotten about so quickly that it almost seems as if they never existed.

This is not the case, as indicated in the headline, of the Korean giant. And it is that, as we can read in Digitaltrends, some of the special functions that were presented with the Samsung Galaxy S22 they are now beginning to reach some previous generations of their top of the range. Samsung’s plans are to bring the OneUI 4.1 update to more than half a dozen previous flagships.

Specifically, as we can read in said information, the devices that are going to receive these functions are the families Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 and all Samsung Galaxy Z series smartphones including Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G. And what functions are those? Well, as you may have imagined, they are related to taking photos and capturing video with the devices, and range from Nitography technology or the improvement of the camera’s portrait mode, to the recognition of pets or the use of zoom to take sharper close-ups at medium distance.

We live in times in which we see, every day, how the compatibility with new functions does not correspond to the ability of the devices to carry out said functions or not, but rather to commercial interests, which in many cases rely on a “light” variant. of planned obsolescence. And we don’t have to go far to see itWell, just a little over an hour ago we told you how Spotify has acted in this regard.

Thus, I personally believe that this backwards compatibility of software with hardware demonstrates a level of commitment to its users that, unfortunately, is becoming less common every day. And I would like to say that I hope the example will spread, but unfortunately I don’t think it will. And so I can’t stop recognize and value Samsung’s behavior in this regard.