Samsung disables Android 12L taskbar when using third-party launchers in One UI 4.1.1

is disabling the new 12L taskbar on its phones and tablets running third- launchers such as Nova Launcher and Niagara Launcher. As discovered by 9to5Google last Sunday (11), the tool is no longer displayed when the user has a custom interface on your device. When using a custom launcher, the taskbar is automatically hidden in the mobile or tablet’s multitasking mode and is disabled in the device’s settings. There is a way to “force” your display, but the manufacturer seems to have a good reason to disable the feature when using third party software. Understand the case below.

Using a Galaxy Z Fold 4, the North American website showed that it is possible to activate the taskbar by following the path: settings > Screen > navigation bar. There will be a section with a shortcut to the taskbar settings. Just toggle to show the area again, but if you use a launcher, the best option is to keep it off. Force the taskbar to show in these cases can cause a lot of problems and bugs in the system. Niagara Launcher users who went through the process of reactivating the tool noticed several display errors in the application grid — or sometimes it is not shown at all. Samsung seems to have this in mind. Apple will make two types of updates in iOS, security and conventional

Apparently, these problems are not seen on Google’s Pixel line phones, which run the “pure” version of Android 12L and Android 13, but the application icons on the taskbar do not receive the launcher’s customization. It is possible that this will be fixed with the release of Android 13 QPR1.

Samsung is releasing One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L for several devices — the latest being the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus, its tablets launched in 2021. Soon, the manufacturer should start updating its phones to the OneUI 5.0.

