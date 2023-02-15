Samsung did not tell everything about the screens of the Galaxy S23 in Unpacked

- Advertisement -

Samsung didn’t tell you about it during Unpacked, but the Galaxy S23 phones incorporate a new OLED screen with greater energy efficiency. According to Samsung Display, this year’s flagship Galaxy smartphones consume 13-16% less power to achieve the same level of brightness. If you take a quick look at the display specs of the Galaxy S23 trio, it looks like Samsung hasn’t changed a bit from last year. It is a 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate and the same screen resolution. The only notable change to the spec sheet is the maximum brightness level for the base model. While last year’s Galaxy S23 reached 1,300 nits of maximum brightness, this year it goes up to 1,750 nits. However, the Plus and Ultra models also had that level of brightness last year. So nothing changes for those two models, which was quite surprising since Samsung already makes brighter displays for Apple — the iPhone 14 Pro advertises a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits outdoors.

The improvements are inside

However, it seems that Samsung has returned to focus on internal improvements. The Korean firm has worked so that the screens consume between 13 and 16 percent less energy by using new organic materials that allow electrons to move faster and more freely, helping to reduce energy consumption. Using organic materials with Samsung’s new technology, power consumption is reduced and luminance is increased. The new organic material has improved the speed of movement of electrons faster and easier to move in organic matter, has increased light efficiency, and has reduced power consumption by more than 13% to 16% than before. This explains the impressive battery life improvement of the Galaxy S23 series compared to the Galaxy S22 that we experienced in our review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is already much more energy efficient, Samsung has also reduced the display’s power consumption.