Samsung DeX on Mac is winding down: support ends next year

In short, Samsung Dex is constantly evolving, but the last piece of this mosaic will for the first time be a step backwards, a contraction compared to the current state of things. Without too much fanfare, in fact, Samsung has included on the dedicated page of its site a note that informs how, Starting January 2022, DeX support for Windows 7 and Mac will be discontinued .

Over time, however, this feature has become more and more intuitive and easy to use: to connect the phone to the computer, a special dock was previously required, while now the USB-C cable or even not even one is enough, taking advantage of the wireless connection to compatible monitors.

This does not mean that those who use DeX on Mac cannot continue to do so starting next year: in fact, the application will continue to work, and yet it will no longer be updated. And therefore it will have to do without all the features that will be introduced only in the future, and will gradually lose compatibility both with the devices that support it today, and that by virtue of new updates may not do it anymore, both with the smartphones that will be released in future directly with renewed versions of DeX.

At present it is difficult to quantify how and when this scenario takes place, but the cessation of support outlines this horizon as of today. Samsung, however, has not disclosed the reasons behind this choice: it is likely to hypothesize that the audience of DeX users on Mac (as well as on Windows 7) is so small as to make the relationship between costs and benefits unfavorable.