Samsung DeX introduces multi-screen support for VMware and Windows

By: Abraham

Date:

With the presentation of the new Galaxy S22 and the renewed range of Tab S8 tablets, Samsung took the opportunity to also update various software features of its devices, including those related to Samsung DeX the suite that allows the South Korean home’s smartphones and tablets to offer a work environment that is very close to what traditionally can be enjoyed on a desktop platform.

The novelty concerns a collaboration involving Samsung and the VMware Horizon application, which allows access to virtual desktop systems based on Windows, thus offering the possibility of using the Microsoft operating system even on the move.

The collaboration just announced concerns the expansion of VMware Horizon functionality, which now allows the use of multi-screen – up to 1 additional – when it is started within the DeX environment. This means that Horizon users will be able to reproduce a two-screen Windows-based work environment using the main one of the device e an external one connected through the Type-C port smartphone or tablet.

We point out that this possibility is only available within DeX, as the application exploits the Dual Mode API of the Samsung suite. In addition to this, Horizon also allows complete control of the Windows system via mouse and keyboard (both wired and bluetooth), also in this case thanks to the use of other DeX APIs.

A NOVELTY MAINLY DESIGNED FOR TABLETS

As for compatibility, it’s unclear whether it’s extended to all DeX-compatible Samsung devices or just the new Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8. The most recent terminals are the only ones to be explicitly mentioned, but the release published by Samsung also mentions other top of the Galaxy rangeso it is possible that the same function is also accessible by now ex top of the rangesuch as the Galaxy S21 series smartphones, for example.

In any case it is clear that it is one news mainly aimed at the tablet segment since the large display allows you to enjoy the Windows interface better, especially when it is displayed on the gargantuan screen of the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from Comet at 879 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available online from Comet at 1,079 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from Unieuro to 1,279 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available onto 1,659 euros.

(updated February 11, 2022, 1:27 pm)

Abraham

Samsung DeX introduces multi-screen support for VMware and Windows

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

