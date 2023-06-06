Samsung details security fixes present in the June 2023 patch

A samsung was the first OEM that uses the operating system android releasing updates with the June 2023 security patch for their devices. The South Korean company also revealed which flaws it fixed with the new monthly update.
According to the Samsung bulletin, the June 2023 security patch included 53 security patches. Google for security flaws found in smartphones and tablets running Android. Among the total, three of them are marked as critical.
The other 50 flaws were classified by Google as highly important. The latest update also added 11 fixes for loopholes security features found only on devices running Samsung’s One UI interface.
Still according to the South Korean brand, three of these 11 vulnerabilities are flaws that affect Galaxy devices with Android 11, 12 and 13. One of them affects devices that use Exynos chips, while the others are related to problems with Knox and its CC mode.
The remaining vulnerabilities will not be revealed until all Galaxy smartphones and tablets receive their due June 2023 security patches or later in all markets where the South Korean manufacturer operates.
It is worth noting that the new security update has already been released for the Galaxy A52s, galaxy note 20, Galaxy Tab Active 3 and for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung is expected to release the June 2023 patch for other models in the coming weeks.
And you, do you always keep your device up to date? Let us know in the comments down below!