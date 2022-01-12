Samsung denies problems with the Exynos 2200: it will debut with the Galaxy S22

Samsung was expected to introduce the Exynos 2200 yesterday, but it didn’t. That led to rumors that the Galaxy S22 would not come with this chip – in fact, it was said that it had been canceled due to performance problems.

Now, a Samsung spokesperson has contacted Business Korea to clarify the reason for the change in plans.

apparently, There are no production or performance issues, rather the launch has been rescheduled to match that of the Galaxy S22 series.

We plan to introduce the new application processor at the time of the launch of a new Samsung smartphone. No issues with AP throughput and performance

The Exynos 2100 was announced just two days before the Galaxy S21 series, so the fact that the new chip hasn’t been announced yet is no problem.

The Samsung spokesperson pointed to the ARM Mali-G78 MP14 as the culprit for the Exynos 211 problems.

The new GPU is expected to solve the problems of the Exynos 2100. We intend to increase our competitiveness by incorporating GPUs for games in mobile devices.

The Exynos 2200 will be the first smartphone chip to use AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, and as a result, it will be the first to have hardware support for raytracing.

Samsung has still officially announced a date for the presentation of the Galaxy S22 series, but Korean media reports that the February 8th.