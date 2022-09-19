Samsung delays release of One UI 5.0 beta 3 for Galaxy S22 line

In addition to launching the first beta for some devices, has already been testing the One UI 5.0 beta on the S22 line for some time. This may cause the devices to receive the stable version of the software in mid-October/November.

However, according to the well-known and trusted Ince Universe, Samsung had to delay the launch of beta 3 for the Galaxy S22 family. The leaker confirmed with people working at the company that this it was necessary to fix a number of bugs.