Samsung delays release of One UI 5.0 beta 3 for Galaxy S22 line

In addition to launching the first beta for some devices, samsung has already been testing the One UI 5.0 beta on the galaxy S22 line for some time. This may cause the devices to receive the stable version of the software in mid-October/November.
However, according to the well-known and trusted Ince Universe, Samsung had to delay the launch of beta 3 for the Galaxy S22 family. The leaker confirmed with people working at the company that this it was necessary to fix a number of bugs.
For Universe, Samsung must resolve the issues related to the smoothness of One UI 5.0’s animations, effects and transitions.
Another bug that is being fixed involves a constant complaint from the public about the quality of the images captured by the Galaxy S22 line devices.
The bug in the cameras causes the photos to be noisy or even blurry.
For now, Samsung has not commented on the matter. Even so, the beta program continues to gain new users in countries such as China, India and the United Kingdom.
The public expects the stable version of One UI 5.0 with Android 13 to be released after four or five beta versions. With that, Samsung needs to deliver a more stable beta on the third version of the software.
Looking forward to the arrival of the stable version of One UI 5.0? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.