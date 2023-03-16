Samsung, cuts to the Galaxy 2024 range: A25 gone, the Galaxy S FE are back | Rumor

- Advertisement -

In the 2024 Samsung could reduce a range of smartphones that currently, it must be said, is very numerous. There are the foldingdeclined in two different form factors, and the “traditional” smartphones of the S, A and M series, with the A series having the task of covering many market segments. And it is precisely this that in 2024, according to the Korean media The Elec, it could have at least one defection.

If the leak is accurate, it won’t just be the Galaxy S24 series to count one model less, as we told you this morning on the basis of information collected once again by The Elec. In Samsung’s planning for 2024 there would be the Galaxy A1x, A3x and A5x, not Galaxy A2x instead: Galaxy A24, whose debut is currently not in discussion, could remain the last smartphone of the series for a while.

- Advertisement -

Without a Galaxy A25, consumers would have to fall back on a Galaxy A15 or a Galaxy A35, alternatives closer to the A25 which, moreover, by positioning, do not involve particularly different costs. “By reducing the number of smartphones produced overall – explains the Korean media – Samsung would get one higher profitability given by lower overall development costs”evidently also counting those related to software updates and the resolution of any problems.

NO CUT FOR FAN EDITIONS

The cuts can be traced back to a 2023 which, by Samsung’s own admission, will be particularly difficult, the year in which the study and design of the 2024 models will come to life. strategy which would be identified for survive the stormy seacuts to non-essential products which shouldn’t involve Fan Editionsthe (cheaper) variants of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S range.

- Advertisement -

Galaxy S22 FE has not been seen, and at this point it is also unlikely that it will arrive despite what was said a few days ago. But Galaxy S23 FE, is the story that comes from Asia, will also be done to compensate for the contraction of the product range.

In the opening image Galaxy S21 FE.