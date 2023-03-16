5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidSamsung, cuts to the Galaxy 2024 range: A25 gone, the Galaxy S...

Samsung, cuts to the Galaxy 2024 range: A25 gone, the Galaxy S FE are back | Rumor

Android

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

 

In the 2024 Samsung could reduce a range of smartphones that currently, it must be said, is very numerous. There are the foldingdeclined in two different form factors, and the “traditional” smartphones of the S, A and M series, with the A series having the task of covering many market segments. And it is precisely this that in 2024, according to the Korean media The Elec, it could have at least one defection.

If the leak is accurate, it won’t just be the Galaxy S24 series to count one model less, as we told you this morning on the basis of information collected once again by The Elec. In Samsung’s planning for 2024 there would be the Galaxy A1x, A3x and A5x, not Galaxy A2x instead: Galaxy A24, whose debut is currently not in discussion, could remain the last smartphone of the series for a while.

- Advertisement -

Galaxy A23

Without a Galaxy A25, consumers would have to fall back on a Galaxy A15 or a Galaxy A35, alternatives closer to the A25 which, moreover, by positioning, do not involve particularly different costs. “By reducing the number of smartphones produced overall – explains the Korean media – Samsung would get one higher profitability given by lower overall development costs”evidently also counting those related to software updates and the resolution of any problems.

Realme C55 is shown in the first renderings: the launch is near

NO CUT FOR FAN EDITIONS

The cuts can be traced back to a 2023 which, by Samsung’s own admission, will be particularly difficult, the year in which the study and design of the 2024 models will come to life. strategy which would be identified for survive the stormy seacuts to non-essential products which shouldn’t involve Fan Editionsthe (cheaper) variants of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S range.

- Advertisement -

Galaxy S22 FE has not been seen, and at this point it is also unlikely that it will arrive despite what was said a few days ago. But Galaxy S23 FE, is the story that comes from Asia, will also be done to compensate for the contraction of the product range.

In the opening image Galaxy S21 FE.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Consumer Week: Nubank offers up to 50% cashback and launches gift cards on the marketplace

Nubank announced a series of promotional novelties for its customers, in celebration of Consumer...
Android

Meta Quest, fitness features and heart rate monitor support coming soon

  Meta is about to introduce new features in Meta Quest, designed to make headsets...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.