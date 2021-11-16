Samsung could have shared the update schedule to Android 12

Samsung has recently started rolling out the update One UI 4 based on Android 12 for your Galaxy S21.

Given that the Galaxy S21 series is the company’s latest flagship, it’s no wonder it’s among the company’s first devices to receive the long-awaited Android 12 update.

You wonder when your other Samsung devices will receive the update. According to Samsung’s website, the update will come to the Galaxy S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10 +, S10 5G, Note10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 , Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +.

Now, @FrontTron has shared the roadmap with Samsung’s Android 12 upgrade plans.

These details were initially shared on the Samsung Members app in Korea, but the info appears to have been deleted, so there is a possibility that it may not be entirely accurate or may be subject to change. Either way, it could be of interest to users of these devices.