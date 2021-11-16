Samsung could have shared the update schedule to Android 12

Samsung has recently started rolling out the update One UI 4 based on Android 12 for your Galaxy S21.
Given that the Galaxy S21 series is the company’s latest flagship, it’s no wonder it’s among the company’s first devices to receive the long-awaited Android 12 update.
You wonder when your other Samsung devices will receive the update. According to Samsung’s website, the update will come to the Galaxy S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10 +, S10 5G, Note10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 , Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +.
Now, @FrontTron has shared the roadmap with Samsung’s Android 12 upgrade plans.
These details were initially shared on the Samsung Members app in Korea, but the info appears to have been deleted, so there is a possibility that it may not be entirely accurate or may be subject to change. Either way, it could be of interest to users of these devices.
- December 2021 – Galaxy Z Fold 3 / Z Flip 3, Galaxy S20 / S20 + / S20 Ultra, Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2 / Z Flip 5G
- January 2022 – Galaxy Z Fold 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+, S20 FE, S10 / S10 + / S10e / S10 5G, A52s, A42, Quantum 2
- February 2022 – Galaxy Tab S7 / Tab S7 +
- April 2022 – Galaxy A51, Tab S7 FE / Tab S7 FE 5G, A90 5G, Tab S6 / Tab S6 5G, Jump, A Quantum
- May 2022 – Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Tab Active 3, A32, A31, A12, Galaxy Buddy, Galaxy Wide5, Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
- June 2022 – Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- July 2022 – Galaxy A21s, Xcover5, M12