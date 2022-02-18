Tech NewsMobile

Samsung could have published the first photograph captured by the Galaxy S22 Ultra

By: Abraham

Next Wednesday, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S22 series at the first Unpacked event of the yearor. As expected, the focus will be on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will be the most powerful model.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to have S Pen support and, for the first time in the Galaxy S series, a compartment where the S Pen can be stored.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to be equipped with a 108MP camera sensor, a 12MP sensor behind an ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 10MP telephoto sensors offering 3x and 10x optical zoom. with a hybrid function of 100x Super Zoom.

now it seems that the first photographic sample of the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been published by Samsung on its social media accounts. The photo was taken during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics and was taken in low light. Despite this, the image quality speaks for itself.

Samsung has not said that the photo comes from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the hashtags #MakeNightsEpic and #WithGalaxy suggest that Samsung has used its best camera, it will be that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

