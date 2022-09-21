Samsung could continue to use Exynos chips in the Galaxy S23

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series won’t be officially unveiled for several months, but a leak reveals some interesting details about the S23 series processor.

Apparently Samsung has internal conflicts over whether to use the in-house chip or Qualcomm’s next-generation chip in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.

The well-known source Ice Universe has revealed via Weibo that Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division is not very satisfied with the performance of the Exynos et in Galaxy S22 smartphones and expects the next Galaxy S23 to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

Nevertheless, Samsung management wants to using the Exynos chipset in next year’s flagships.

Reports suggest that the exynos 2300 chip from Samsung, which should be on par with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, finally be part of the Galaxy S23 series.

A recent report has revealed that the S23 lineup will not feature improvements in terms of screen size. However, they may offer better specs like support for a higher maximum brightness level, lower power consumption, and more.

Like this year, the S23 series is believed to have three models: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature some major upgrades, such as a 200MP primary sensor on the rear with 1/1.3″ size and 0.6μm pixels and a larger f/1.7 aperture. to capture more light.

