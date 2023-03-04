Samsung could cancel Galaxy A74: the lineup is too crowded

- Advertisement -

Samsung may be about to streamlining its lineup of smartphones going to make an interesting cut in the better other segment, the one notoriously occupied by the devices of the series Galaxy A7x. The latest rumors reported by GalaxyClub, in fact, suggest that the South Korean house would have opted for the cancellation of one of the next models which should have arrived at the beginning of 2023, i.e. the .

Yes, because although several details are now known about the next Galaxy A54 5G, including the fact that it will adopt a decidedly more performing SoC than in the past, at the moment there is no information regarding the A74, a sign that Samsung may have decided to do not continue the project of this highly controversial mid-range. Something anomalous had already emerged with the Galaxy A73, since the smartphone had not been brought to various markets, including Italy.

A DANGER TO THE

On the other hand, the choice is not at all incomprehensible since Samsung is trying to give greater prominence to the models of the Galaxy S range – in particular the basic ones – to prevent them from being cannibalized by products that are all in all very close and potentially more interesting, just like the Galaxy A7x and the now canceled Galaxy S FE. Over the last few years, in fact, the FE series in particular has represented the main source of competition for the Galaxy S, offering a package of hardware and design elements extremely similar to those present on the model in a lower price range. more expensive.

If the end of the Galaxy A7x range were to be confirmed, that would mean that below the Galaxy S series would be the first exponent of the Galaxy A5x – or A54 5G in 2023 -, a fact that would allow Samsung to create a real gap between the premium segment and the more mainstream one. To weigh on this choice may also have been the ever greater detachment that is being created precisely within the models of the Galaxy S range, where the basic version and the Ultra one begin to present an increasing number of differences.

GALAXY S RANGE BASE LIKE NEW

If we take for example the current (review) and Galaxy S22 Ultra (here the review) we can see how the basic model has different waivers on different fronts: maximum brightness of the display, composition of the photographic sector, charging speed, absence of Wi-Fi 6E and the UWB chip, in addition to the normal differences given by the size of the display and the capacity of the battery.

From this point of view it is clear that the base model of the Galaxy S series is getting closer and closer to what – SoC aside – should be the characteristics of a good medium-high range, which is why the overlap with the FE range and Galaxy A7x has now become problematic. Samsung will probably aim at highlight the differences by containing the perimeter of the Galaxy Aa choice that can certainly be shared in terms of streamlining the lineup, but which could really lead to the loss of those models best buy that have populated that segment over the years.