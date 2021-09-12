Samsung could announce its first 200 megapixel sensor tomorrow

In January, we heard that Samsung was planning to launch new camera sensors this year, one of which is a 200-megapixel sensor. It’s been more than 8 months and it looks like Samsung is about to unveil the camera sensor, according to Chinese leaker Ice Universe. According to a tweet posted today, Samsung will announce the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor alongside the 50MP GN5 sensor tomorrow. This is surprising as it announced the ISOCELL GN2 50MP sensor in February and is already making the leap to the GN5. Samsung has not released any information about tomorrow’s announcement. Samsung’s official ISOCELL Twitter account has not said anything about it. Currently, Samsung has 108MP sensors that have been used in phones from Samsung itself, as well as phones from Xiaomi, realme or Motorola. We expect the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 to make its debut on some phone this year.