Samsung confirms the Unpacked of the Galaxy S22 for February and anticipates the end of the Note series

Samsung’s president and head of MX Business, Dr. TM Roh, has confirmed the imminent launch and some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy S22. We don’t have the precise date yet, but the Unpacked event will take place in February, coinciding with the latest rumours.

In the same publication, Dr. TM Roh predicts that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 will mark a new chapter in smartphones, with improvements in power, speed, tools and photography, while alluding to the possible demise of the Note series.

February 2022 Unpacked Event

Leaked image from OnLeaks showing the three alleged Samsung Galaxy S22

Traditionally, the first Unpacked event of the year corresponds to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S, but in 2022 the plans changed slightly. The first Samsung of the year was the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from January and by February we will have the new Samsung Galaxy S22: Predictably three: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Anticipating his arrival, the president of Samsung has published an opinion column where he reviews the path of the company creating trends in smartphones, from the first Samsung Galaxy Note with S Pen and large screen -for its time- or the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the rest of folding There is no definitive goodbye to the Note series, but there is a somewhat clear veiled reference that we may not see new releases of its Note series at least for a season:

We know that many of you were surprised when Samsung did not launch a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unprecedented creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, allowing you to go from gaming nirvana to high-end productivity in the blink of an eye. You also loved the S Pen, which many say rivals ink on paper. And we have not forgotten those experiences that you like so much.

As was intuited, Samsung’s strategy goes through include the characteristic functions of the Note in the Samsung Galaxy S, resulting in the “most significant S-series device we’ve ever created.”

Dr. TM Roh advances us some Samsung Galaxy S22 with better and brighter photos, better videos, more power, speed and tools. The terminals have been leaked several times and are expected to debut the new Exynos 2200 processor, with a design quite similar to the previous generation and S Pen.

The most complete model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, it will have the best weapons for photography, according to what has been leaked, which would fit with the concept of “better and brighter photos”. The leaks place it with a quad camera of 108 + 10 + 10 + 12 megapixels. We will leave doubts sometime in February, although the most daring will be able to reserve the terminals “blind” today, in some regions.

Via | Samsung