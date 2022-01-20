Samsung confirms the Unpacked in February and a Galaxy S more “Note” than ever

It was an open secret, but Samsung has confirmed that next month will present the new family of Galaxy S smartphones in the first Unpacked of 2022.

What the company has not confirmed is the date on which the event will take place, although Rumors point to February 8 as the most probable date.

In a post on the samsung blog, TM Roh, President of Samsung MX Business, has given some hints about the new devices.

As we already knew, one of the members of the new Galaxy S22 family will be the spiritual heir to the Galaxy Note family, since it will not only have an S Pen compatible screen, but it will also have a compartment to store it.

We know that many of you were surprised when Samsung did not launch a new Galaxy Note last year.

You loved the unprecedented creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, taking you from gaming nirvana to high-performance productivity in the blink of an eye.

You also loved the S Pen, which many say rivals ink on paper. And we have not forgotten those experiences that you like so much.

At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most remarkable S-series device we’ve ever created. The new generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the best experiences of our Samsung Galaxy in one definitive device.

In case there was any doubt, in English it is indicated the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created», in a clear allusion to the Galaxy Note series.

The manager also highlights the photographic capabilities of the new phone at night, the power during the day, the “smarter” Galaxy experiences and the sustainable ecosystem.

With him, you will be the owner of the night, taking the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone. Too you will rule the day with the power, speed and tools you can’t find anywhere else.

You’ll enjoy cutting-edge innovations made possible by the Galaxy experience smartest. All this while you feel good about being part of the Galaxy ecosystem. more sustainable. And yes, you will help Samsung to rewrite the future of smartphones once again.