MobileAndroidTech News

Samsung confirms the death of the Galaxy Note

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Rumors of the death of the Samsung Galaxy Note series have been circulating for years, but they gained special traction during the past year, in which there was no new release of the series. Now, Samsung has finally confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Note disappear: The series will live on in spirit on the Ultra models.

After more than a year without news about the Samsung Galaxy Note, the most forceful thing that the company had said about it is that in the short term they would focus on the S and Note series, which would adopt the experiences of the Note, such as the S Pen . During the 2022 MWC, Roh Tae Moon has been more forceful: “Galaxy Note to launch as ‘Ultra’ henceforth”.

Death in name but not in spirit

Samsung has put another shovelful of dirt on the open grave of the Samsung Galaxy Note series, and it is probably the final one. The company it took time to prepare ourselves mentallyespecially after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22, which was more “Note” than ever.

Read:

6 tips to relieve headaches in front of the computer

Note1

The first Samsung Galaxy Note

Already in November 2020, and with the last Samsung Galaxy Note 20 a few months on the market, rumors began that its place in Samsung’s high-end was in danger: Samsung would focus on foldables and the Galaxy S seriesthe “Note” experience would be reintegrated into these two series.

So it has been. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a Note in all but name, including an S Pen integrated into its body and with a large 6.8-inch screen. The S Pen and the big screen, the two pillars of the Samsung Galaxy Note, are also present in the folding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

S22ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen

In February, Roh Tae Moon, head of Samsung’s smartphone division for a couple of years, warned that in the short term the strategy would remain in the S series and folding, but during the MWC this short term has become definitive: the Note series will live on the Ultra models. Therefore, new launches under the Galaxy Note brand are not expected in the near or distant future.

Samsung has confirmed that from now on, the Galaxy Note series will live in the Ultra models

Now yes, we can say goodbye forever to this series that was born a decade ago with a -by then- giant 5.3-inch screen and stylus. The Ultra models will take over from the big screens and we can also expect the S Pen to be a regular on these models. The only difference is that they won’t be called Note.

Via | TheVerge

Previous articleInstagram says goodbye to the IGTV app, it will no longer be…
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Samsung confirms the death of the Galaxy Note

Rumors of the death of the Samsung Galaxy Note series have been circulating for years, but...
Apps

Instagram says goodbye to the IGTV app, it will no longer be…

After 4 years of independence and being somewhat removed from the main app, IGTV says goodbye to integrate...
Communication

Google Chat adds new features for workgroups

Google Chat is adding new features for work teams to take advantage of the potential of Spaces.More options...
Android

Official Nubia Z40 Pro: 35mm Camera and Magnetic Charging | China prices

Nubia announced in China Z40 Pro, a smartphone that must bear the burden and the honor of representing...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.