Samsung confirms that they have stolen the Galaxy source code

The Lapsus$ hacker group filled the front pages of the specialized media last week due to the NVIDIA hack and the blackmail to open the code of their drivers and to unlock their cards for cryptocurrency mining, as I explained to you. in the article Nvidia confirms the hack and confidential information is being leaked.

Now it’s back in the news, as the same group has stolen internal Samsung data, including the source code of Galaxy devices.

Samsung has confirmed this, with Lapsus$ claiming responsibility, sharing screenshots showing that there is about 200GB of stolen data, including source code used by Samsung for encryption and biometric unlocking features in Galaxy hardware.

Samsung confirms that there is no personal data, neither of employees nor of clients, among the stolen information, but it does confirm that there has been a security breach related to “certain internal company data”.

Bloomberg News and SamMobile have published the official comment:

Based on our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code related to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact on our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without interruption.

As you can see, they haven’t mentioned Lapsus$ or Galaxy, but it’s easy to put the pieces together.

At the moment Lapsus$ has not made any requests, but surely they are looking for the same thing, to eliminate locks and release code.