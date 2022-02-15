Samsung confirms its focus on Galaxy S and Galaxy Z, and ends the Galaxy Note series

Yesterday, Samsung officially announced its new Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

One of the models in the new family is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is the most powerful model in the line and comes with a hole to store the S Pen, which seems to indicate that Samsung has put an end to the Galaxy Note series for good.

Now, the statements of some Samsung executives go precisely in this line, TM Roh, head of Samsung mobile, has stated:

In the short term, our operation will focus on a two-way strategy: the S-series flagship in the first half of the year and the innovative folding line in the second half. We will maintain this strategy until another breakthrough occurs and we are working hard to achieve this.

Apparently, Samsung wants to focus on the high end.

Under the Covid situation, the smartphone industry has rushed to make changes that previously would have taken a decade. We are entering the second phase of market growth. There is a growing demand for high-end premium models as consumers use smartphones for longer and in more ways than ever before.

TM Roh

On the other hand, Drew Blackard, Vice President of Mobile Product Management of Samsung America, has an impact on this point:

We see the Note as an experience today. We’ve put the Note experience on our PCs, our tablets, our foldables… From a device perspective, we see the S22 Ultra as the natural next step for a Note owner.

If for some reason you don’t want to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra but you’re a fan of the Note series, the Galaxy Note 20 still for sale in online distributors, if you want to get hold of it.



