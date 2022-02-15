Search here...
Tech NewsMobile

Samsung confirms its focus on Galaxy S and Galaxy Z, and ends the Galaxy Note series

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Yesterday, Samsung officially announced its new Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

One of the models in the new family is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is the most powerful model in the line and comes with a hole to store the S Pen, which seems to indicate that Samsung has put an end to the Galaxy Note series for good.

Now, the statements of some Samsung executives go precisely in this line, TM Roh, head of Samsung mobile, has stated:

In the short term, our operation will focus on a two-way strategy: the S-series flagship in the first half of the year and the innovative folding line in the second half.

We will maintain this strategy until another breakthrough occurs and we are working hard to achieve this.

Apparently, Samsung wants to focus on the high end.

Under the Covid situation, the smartphone industry has rushed to make changes that previously would have taken a decade.

We are entering the second phase of market growth. There is a growing demand for high-end premium models as consumers use smartphones for longer and in more ways than ever before.

TM Roh

On the other hand, Drew Blackard, Vice President of Mobile Product Management of Samsung America, has an impact on this point:

We see the Note as an experience today. We’ve put the Note experience on our PCs, our tablets, our foldables… From a device perspective, we see the S22 Ultra as the natural next step for a Note owner.

If for some reason you don’t want to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra but you’re a fan of the Note series, the Galaxy Note 20 still for sale in online distributors, if you want to get hold of it.


Previous articleLithium shortage could short circuit electric car
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

Samsung confirms its focus on Galaxy S and Galaxy Z, and ends the Galaxy Note series

Yesterday, Samsung officially announced its new Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. One of the models in the new family...
Social Networks

Lithium shortage could short circuit electric car

Adding to the shortage of chips is a new supply crisis for the engine: batteries. GM has stopped...
Entertainment

The best alternative to YouTube to watch music videos comes to Android TV and Google TV

There is no doubt that YouTube is one of the best platforms for viewing music videos. And when...
Mobile

iOS 15.4 beta 2 includes new “Tap to Pay” functionality

Apple has released the second beta version for developers of iOS 15.4which improves mask recognition with FaceID, among...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.