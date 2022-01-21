Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 event in February and mentions the Note | Video

The movie opens with two smartphones that chase each other and then merge into a single product ready to break the rules. These references can be rather cryptic if you do not keep track of the many rumors that accompanied the launch of the new Samsung top range. In short: the two terminals that can be seen in the video are the representatives of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines that will find the perfect synthesis in the new Galaxy S22 Ultra.

What is reported is not simply the result of assumptions based on rumors – which have been decidedly eloquent so far – but is also reflected in some passages of the post published by TM Roh, president of MX Business of Samsung, on the official website:

At the Unpacked event in February 2022, we will be presenting the most noteworthy S-series device we’ve ever made. The next generation Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one definitive device. We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t launch a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the creativity and incomparable efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which allowed you to go from gaming nirvana to intense productivity in the blink of an eye. You are thrilled with the S Pen which many say can rival ink on paper. And we haven’t forgotten the experiences you love.