Samsung confirms 4 major updates on top smartphones and tablets | It’s retroactive!

The novelty had escaped Samsung’s “safety vests” a few days ago, but even then – we told you – it seemed more than unofficial news, almost official. Now it really is: Samsung’s newest premium devices and those to come later will have well four generations of Android compared to the one with which they arrived and will arrive at the debut.

It’s a news (bomb) which arrives together with the new Galaxy S22, S22 +, S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 +, S8 Ultra, but also affects Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, and the Galaxy S21 series including the “cheap” Galaxy S21 FE, which with devaluation can become a more than attractive option to pocket / purse a performing product and with several years of updates yet to be received.

In short, Samsung’s move is game changer and it is highly likely that it is destined to be imitated by competing manufacturers, who will have to review their support policies – especially on the top of the range – in order not to grant a potentially enormous advantage to Samsung, which has also been driving sales of the landscape for years and everywhere. Android. Excellent news for users and for the planeton which the frenzied pace at which technology is renewed has weighed and weigh: more updates means products with a longer life cycle, therefore reduction of electronic waste.

As part of Samsung’s commitment to providing users with the best possible mobile performance and experiences, the entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported with up to four versions of Android OS updates. . Now millions of Galaxy users can extend the life cycle of their smartphone even further without missing out on the latest in security, productivity and other innovative features. Samsung will extend this commitment across the product range to ensure that the user is fully supported across the Galaxy ecosystem.

This means that Galaxy S21 FE arrived at its debut with the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, will get android 16 – assuming that Google does not decide to change the name, but we have understood each other. Same fate for all other products eligible for the four-year release, except for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 that having debuted with Android 11 will “stop” ad Android 15.

No information for the moment regarding the security patch: within the four generations of major updates promised no problem because they will accompany the individual updates, but the press release does not clarify whether after the deadline they will continue to be released and for how long.

The indiscretion of recent days, which turned out to be accurate, spoke of five years of security updates, therefore in this hypothesis – at the moment not confirmed but not denied – Samsung would align itself with Google, going so far as to protect the products from vulnerabilities for five years from marketing. However, despite Android developments, Google does not go beyond the three generations of the robot on its products.

We will update you when confirmations to this effect arrive.

