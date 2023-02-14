Samsung concept reveals portable console prototype with flexible display

Samsung has released conceptual images that show a portable video game with a flexible screen, pointing to the possibility of the South Korean brand entering this segment in the future. Apparently, this console features Flex Gaming technology specially developed for this device model similar to the Galaxy Z Flip line. As shown in the image, the prototype features a simple construction without any highlights, including edges for the joysticks and control buttons on the sides, while the flexible display with horizontal hinge is positioned in the center. The device has two screens, the upper one for the game and the lower one for displaying extra information.

Despite having notable differences, this video game with a folding screen appears to have been inspired by the Nintendo 3DS, which also has two panels — an upper and a lower one — that can be used during gameplay. The secondary screen can be used to display the map in racing games or position opponents in FPS titles, for example. When finished playing, the user can fold the top screen to avoid damage and scratches on the display. Evidently, this presentation is a mere concept and had no details on availability and prices revealed, however, there are currently rivals such as the Razer Edge and Logitech G Cloud that could be potential competitors.

For now, there is still no speculation about the technical sheet of the screen based on Samsung Flex Gaming technology, so it remains to wait until the manufacturer reveals more information. We don’t know if the company intends to enter the gamer market or if it will only be a supplier to other companies.