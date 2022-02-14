Samsung changes specifications: Galaxy S22 / S22+ do not offer 10-120Hz but only 48-120Hz

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, it stated that all three models were capable of 120Hz refresh rates, matching last year’s models.

Just as important as achieving a high refresh rate is reducing it to save battery. The best smartphones manage to reduce the screen rate to just one update per second (1 Hz) when viewing static content, such as email, conserving energy.

In this aspect, Samsung stated that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could vary its refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz, while the Galaxy S22 and S22+ could go down to 10 Hz.

However, Samsung has now changed this information. As the screenshots of the press release on February 9 and February 13 show, the company has modified the specifications of the phone.

Capture of February 13, 2022

Capture of February 9, 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have gone from a refresh rate of 10-120 Hz to 48-120 Hz. This means that none of these devices use LTPO panels, but rather LTPS.

At the time of writing this article, Samsung continues to announce the ability to reduce the refresh rate to 10 Hz on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ on some of its web pages, which can create even more confusion for users.

Samsung website comparison (February 13, 2022)

At the moment, Samsung has not given any explanation about this sudden change in the specifications of the phone.