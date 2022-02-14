Tech NewsMobile

Samsung changes specifications: Galaxy S22 / S22+ do not offer 10-120Hz but only 48-120Hz

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, it stated that all three models were capable of 120Hz refresh rates, matching last year’s models.

Just as important as achieving a high refresh rate is reducing it to save battery. The best smartphones manage to reduce the screen rate to just one update per second (1 Hz) when viewing static content, such as email, conserving energy.

In this aspect, Samsung stated that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could vary its refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz, while the Galaxy S22 and S22+ could go down to 10 Hz.

However, Samsung has now changed this information. As the screenshots of the press release on February 9 and February 13 show, the company has modified the specifications of the phone.

Capture of February 13, 2022

Capture of February 9, 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have gone from a refresh rate of 10-120 Hz to 48-120 Hz. This means that none of these devices use LTPO panels, but rather LTPS.

At the time of writing this article, Samsung continues to announce the ability to reduce the refresh rate to 10 Hz on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ on some of its web pages, which can create even more confusion for users.

Samsung website comparison (February 13, 2022)

At the moment, Samsung has not given any explanation about this sudden change in the specifications of the phone.

Previous articleXiaomi wants to be like Apple in products and user experience
Next articleThe last hope of seeing a 5G phone with a keyboard has vanished
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

The last hope of seeing a 5G phone with a keyboard has vanished

It's been a while since we last saw a new BlackBerry smartphone. Back in 2020, the company seemed to...
Mobile

Samsung changes specifications: Galaxy S22 / S22+ do not offer 10-120Hz but only 48-120Hz

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, it stated that all three models were capable of...
Mobile

Xiaomi wants to be like Apple in products and user experience

Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, has made clear the company's intention to lead the world market for high-end...
Mobile

OnePlus is developing OxygenOS 13 to the surprise of many

The merger of OnePlus and OPPO last year marked a new direction for both companies, as the OxygenOS...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.