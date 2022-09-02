Samsung challenges Apple in the new video spot: the iPhone 14 are not innovative

- Advertisement -

will present the iphone-14-pro-clones-are-sold-in-china-with-new-notch-format/">Phone 14 range next Wednesday (7 September) and as every year they are among the most anticipated products in the smartphone market. The new top range of the Cupertino house, as always, will have to deal with the high-end proposals of the main competitors starting from Samsung who immediately accepted the challenge by publishing a rather critical video spot towards the new iPhone 14. The video points out that, unlike the latest flagships of the South Korean company, the new Apple devices they are not .

The footage focuses on the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108MP camera and the unmistakable Galaxy Z Flip 4 form factor, and claims that these features won’t be coming to iPhones anytime soon. The launch event of the iPhone 14 is mentioned at the beginning of the video:

Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads turn, but not in your direction. A world where the highest resolution smartphone camera will be in someone else’s pocket.

In the last part of the commercial, Samsung launches the final thrust:

this innovation won’t be coming to the iPhone near you any time soon. It is already here in the galaxy (clear reference, of course, to Galaxy devices).

It is not the first time that Samsung has challenged Apple with advertising campaigns (remember, for example, the one launched at the time of the iPhone 4 and the Galaxy S2). The two different approaches to smartphone development are compared: one more conservative that introduces new elements only when it comes to mature technologies that are refined according to the Apple style and the other of the South Korean manufacturer willing to take more risks in order to get there first. – exemplary is the path taken in the sector of folding folders with flexible screens.

According to rumors released in recent months, the new iPhone 14 will introduce few innovations in terms of design – the most relevant will be the double hole that in the Pro models will replace the notch – but, as usual, the components will be revised and enhanced. Provocations aside, the real challenge will be played in the market and will be evaluated in terms of sales.