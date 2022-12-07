Samsung Brings Gaming Hub to 2021 Smart TVs in Update

A few weeks after releasing services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now for 2021 smart TVs, Samsung has now announced that the Gaming Hub feature itself is being brought to these models via an update. The novelty was announced by the brand’s official Twitter account, fulfilling the promise of the South Korean brand.

Basically, for those who have a compatible TV, just install the update and, through streaming services, start enjoying an extensive catalog of games without ethernet cables, desktops, laptops or consoles —naturally, there are its advantages and disadvantages in compared to the traditional method.