Samsung Brings Gaming Hub to 2021 Smart TVs in Update

A few weeks after releasing services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now for 2021 smart TVs, Samsung has now announced that the Gaming Hub feature itself is being brought to these models via an update. The novelty was announced by the brand’s official Twitter account, fulfilling the promise of the South Korean brand.
Basically, for those who have a compatible TV, just install the update and, through streaming services, start enjoying an extensive catalog of games without ethernet cables, desktops, laptops or consoles —naturally, there are its advantages and disadvantages in compared to the traditional method.
2021 Samsung Smart TV game streaming is officially rolling out! 🇧🇷
1️⃣ Check for the latest firmware update on your 2021 Samsung Smart TV.
2️⃣ Connect your favorite controller.
3️⃣ Start playing from our amazing lineup of game streaming services! pic.twitter.com/TipRt5Ub55
— Samsung Gaming (@SamsungGaming) December 6, 2022
Gaming Hub works as a gaming hub for Game Pass, Google Stadia, GeForce NOW and Utomik, where you can launch titles directly and manage connected consoles on your TV easily, without having to search for each HDMI input. The interface still offers access to Twitch, YouTube, Spotify and, soon, it will also have integration with Amazon Luna. Of course, you also need to have an active subscription to these paid services to be able to take advantage of them.
Just check if your TV is up to date or go to the settings menu to check if there are any packages that can be downloaded.