Samsung bolsters Message Guard’s native protection against invisible threats in the S23 lineup

Samsung published on its website a page entirely dedicated to Message Guard, a protection tool developed by the South Korean company to protect users of the Galaxy ecosystem. The resource works as a sandbox (“safe area”, in free translation), serving as a virtual quarantine for images and files downloaded to the device.

As the manufacturer explains, this security layer verifies the file little by little and processes it in a controlled environment to ensure that it does not infect the rest of the device. Thus, even if the item contains a virus or malware, it will not be able to affect the smartphone’s software, exposing the user’s personal data.