Samsung bolsters Message Guard’s native protection against invisible threats in the S23 lineup

Samsung published on its website a page entirely dedicated to Message Guard, a protection tool developed by the South Korean company to protect users of the Galaxy ecosystem. The resource works as a sandbox (“safe area”, in free translation), serving as a virtual quarantine for images and files downloaded to the device.
As the manufacturer explains, this security layer verifies the file little by little and processes it in a controlled environment to ensure that it does not infect the rest of the device. Thus, even if the item contains a virus or malware, it will not be able to affect the smartphone’s software, exposing the user’s personal data.
It can run in the background ensuring complete surveillance of the smartphone without constant user interaction, working on Samsung Messages and Google Messages “Although before you were in danger without doing anything, now you are protected from click exploits zero without lifting a finger”, says the developer.
Samsung Message Guard is a solution for Samsung Galaxy S23 5G line. It will roll out gradually to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets later this year, but there’s no word yet on when it will arrive on other devices. This solution works in conjunction with Knox, which protects sensitive data.
Did you already know Samsung’s Message Guard? Tell us, comment!
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available on Amazon for BRL 5,937.
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at Mercado Livre for BRL 4,399 and on Amazon for BRL 4,937.
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 6,299.