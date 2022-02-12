Samsung bold: multi foldable patent that goes out of its way

Samsung continues to send signals to observers and competitors. The message between the lines is clear: on the innovation front we don’t stop, so as to remain a leader in both the folding market and the smartphone market as a whole. The latest in chronological order comes from a patent filed with WIPO in which Samsung illustrates the construction spots of a multi-foldable smartphone.

It is true: multi foldable it can mean everything and nothing at the same time, so much so that it is not the first project of its kind attributable to Samsung. A few weeks ago, for example, in conjunction with the CES in Las Vegas, the company released a video in which it shows one of the possible interpretations of a multi foldable, precisely. Two hingesexactly how many the product, much less concrete, of the patent approved by WIPO in the last few hours counts.

The peculiarity of the last Korean “exercise” is that the hinges, for the first time, are perpendicular. The volume of the Korean multi foldable, in essence, is divided into four. The advantage it is clear: a more versatile product than the current ones can be created, that is, it can be used on a desk like a laptop, in which the smallest portion can act as a keyboard and the other, larger, as a screen, and that it can also be used to make videos or take photos in a much simpler way, since the “small” portion of the display can be folded outwards, leaving field of view for the three cameras.

Let’s be clear: even Galaxy Z Fold3 allows you to use the cameras without having to open the smartphone, but to do this Samsung is forced to insert two displays. Doing so instead would use only one.

In short, Samsung’s idea is not trivial: products with only one folding display towards the outside such as Huawei Mate Xs involve the not negligible disadvantage of leaving the fragile flexible screen always exposed to the outside. But Samsung’s bold solution also brings with it perplexity because engineering such a product must not be easy, let alone, we imagine, make it be resistant over time since one area of ​​the display is subjected to a double fold.

Huawei Mate Xs

In short, Samsung will be called to balance the overall convenience of this interpretation of the multi-folding smartphone, weighing the advantages for oneself and for users and the undoubted difficulties in terms of implementation. In this case, more than ever, it is worth emphasizing that patents do not always come to fruition, so it is not at all obvious that Samsung’s exercise will translate into a concrete device. But we will have time and opportunity to find out.