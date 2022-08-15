HomeMobileiphoneSamsung believes that folding smartphones will be the new standard in 2025

Samsung believes that folding smartphones will be the new standard in 2025

MobileiphoneTech NewsAndroidXiaomi

Published on

By Brian Adam
smartphone plegable de samsung 1000x600.jpg
smartphone plegable de samsung 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

Will they become foldable smartphones a consolidated sector in the industry? Roh Tae-moon, head of samsung’s mobile division, has predicted that this type of device will represent 50% of smartphone sales by 2025 premium of the South Korean giant.

Roh Tae-moon’s words, which were spoken to the Korea Herald, should not be surprising if we take into account that Samsung is one of the great pioneers in the foldable smartphone sector (at least when it comes to launching devices on the market). market) and one of the companies that is most committed to them, something that is reflected in the recent launch of the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Roh’s optimism not only encompasses the high percentage he expects foldable smartphones to dominate among range devices premium of the company, but has also stated that these will become the new industry standard if your rise to sales level continues. If we take into account that recent reports predict that Samsung will launch cheap (or at least relatively) folding smartphones in 2024, one might think that the manager’s words have some credibility, but we will see what really ends up happening.

On the other hand, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Roh Tae-moon stated that the company is detecting that a significant percentage” of users are exchanging their iPhone and Xiaomi devices for Samsung foldables. It is obvious that the novelty attracts, but it is also logical that a Samsung manager sweeps home.

OPPO Find X5: proprietary photographic processor to bring raw power to one of OPPO’s latest beasts

We will see if these forecasts come true, but we must bear in mind that, despite the fact that prices are falling, they are still somewhat far from common pockets, something to which is added the current context of crisis in which we live. Of course, seeing the competition that exists in the sector and that the Galaxy Z Flip4 will have a base price of 1,099 euros, it is logical to think that the sector still has room for progression and that it has the potential to walk the path that lies ahead. .

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Health

We have a new ally to understand Alzheimer’s or epilepsy: this amazing mini microscope of only 2.5 centimeters and four grams

It weighs less than candy and lifts no more than a snail...
Entertainment

“Dangerous friendships”: the new period drama that will arrive in Latin America

Period dramas are never enough and Dangerous friendships demonstrates this with its...
Apps

The best card games for Android phones

Android has a large number of games, you can easily find any genre, so...
Tech News

Ford introduced electric car charging station for disabled users

Unlike service stations, where fueling is usually assisted, charging stations for electric cars work...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.