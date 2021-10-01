In recent years many manufacturers have liked put advertising in your customization layers and their own applications, something that users do not like, of course, but this trend could change in the future, since Samsung you are backtracking from this practice.

A couple of months ago it was leaked that Samsung was planning to remove advertisements from its apps. Well then, that day has come, since as of today Samsung begins to remove advertising from its applications.

Samsung apps start to lose ads

In the Samsung community forums in Korea they noticed that the ads had disappeared from Samsung Pay, and an investigation by TizenHelp uncovered a comment from a Samsung employee confirming that as of October 1 Samsung Pay and Samsung Health they stopped showing ads.

Although the comment comes from Samsung Korea It seems that this change will not only affect South Korea, since users in the United States have also seen how the Samsung Pay application has stopped showing ads, or at least so blatant that they were not related to Samsung’s payment service.

It also seems that Samsung Weather and Galaxy Themes ^ They have also removed their advertising banner, since it has stopped appearing on the Samsung Galaxy of many users. Samsung may be phasing out its apps’ advertisements around the world.

