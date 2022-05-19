Samsung begins testing Matter devices with its SmartThings platform

Matter, the new standard that will allow the interoperability of connected devices in the home, is closer to being a reality, with an eye on its launch this coming fall after several delays.

It is intended that under this new standard, of an open nature, users no longer have to look at which connected home ecosystems are compatible with those devices that are to be purchased for their homes.



Samsung, as one of the founders of the new standard, along with Apple, Google and Amazon, among other technology companies, is already taking the first steps to test the compatibility of connected devices in its SmartThings ecosystem with the new standard.

Checking compatibility of Matter devices with SmartThings

For this they have just launched the Partner Early Access Program which, together with companies such as Aeotec, Aqara, Eve Systems, Leedarson, Nanoleaf, Netatmo, Sengled, Wemo, WiZ and Yale, are testing models of light bulbs and other types of smart devices, motion sensors, smart locks and more to that they are prepared from the first day that Matter is officially launched on the market.

Samsung intends for different manufacturers to be able to test their devices and Matter’s interoperability in working with devices enabled by Samsung’s SmartThings hub and companion mobile app, including Galaxy phones and smart TVs as well as other Samsung connected appliances. .

The company makes it clear that this move is complementary to the official Matter certification through the CSA, which will be in charge of extending the Matter certifications to those connected devices that pass the tests that show compatibility with other Matter devices.

As Samantha Fein of Samsung SmartThings comments to The Verge:

While the launch of Matter later this year remains an important milestone for SmartThings and the Connectivity Standards Alliance, the Early Access Partner Program has created a lot of near-term excitement for SmartThings and select companies.

The company is also willing to extend the program to more partners soon. Interestingly, products from some participating companies did not yet have official SmartThings support.