Samsung becoming more reliant on LCDs from China, analysts say

Samsung Electronics increased its confidence and, consequently, the demands, to china lcd tv panel manufacturers, reveal new data from market research firm Omdia. For analysts in this sector, the trend should increase throughout 2023.

According to data from Omdia (via The Elec), factories in China were responsible for supplying 52% of Samsung Electronics LCD TV panels in 2022. This year, market watchers estimate that number will jump to 60%.

Chinese CSOT and HKC are gaining more and more from orders for Samsung LCD TV panels. CSOT has a 26% market share, HKC will supply 21% of Samsung’s LCD panel orders, and BOE and CHOT will supply 11% and 2% respectively. However, while CSOT and HKC are gaining more orders from Samsung, BOE’s share has dropped from 17% in 2021 to around 11% this year.