Samsung becoming more reliant on LCDs from China, analysts say

Samsung Electronics increased its confidence and, consequently, the demands, to china lcd tv panel manufacturers, reveal new data from market research firm Omdia. For analysts in this sector, the trend should increase throughout 2023.
According to data from Omdia (via The Elec), factories in China were responsible for supplying 52% of Samsung Electronics LCD TV panels in 2022. This year, market watchers estimate that number will jump to 60%.
Chinese CSOT and HKC are gaining more and more from orders for Samsung LCD TV panels. CSOT has a 26% market share, HKC will supply 21% of Samsung’s LCD panel orders, and BOE and CHOT will supply 11% and 2% respectively. However, while CSOT and HKC are gaining more orders from Samsung, BOE’s share has dropped from 17% in 2021 to around 11% this year.
This increase in demands for Chinese suppliers is mainly due to the fact that the Korean technology giant’s display arm left the LCD market last year to seek to invest in more advanced technologies. Samsung Display has sold its LCD factory in China and LCD-related patents to none other than CSOT, which may explain why the latter company has an advantage over its competitors.
Since Samsung Display started planning to leave the LCD panel market behind, Samsung Electronics has steadily increased its reliance on LCD suppliers outside the Samsung Group. CSOT, HKC, BoE and CHOT had an LCD panel share of 46% in 2020, which subsequently increased to 52% and 54%. This year, Samsung Electronics’ combined LCD panel order share is expected to reach 60%.