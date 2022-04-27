MobileAndroid

Samsung beats Google: May patches arrive on Galaxy S22

By: Abraham

Date:

There are still a few days to go until the end of April but Samsung she doesn’t seem to have noticed and, in a completely unexpected move, has already begun to release May Android security patch for his Galaxy S22. Actually this isn’t the first time security updates are released in advance of the target month, but it’s always very curious when this happens.

MAY PATCH FOR S22: STARTING FROM INDIA

At the moment the May patches for the Galaxy S22 family – therefore for the S22, the Plus and the Ultra version – have been sighted in India and therefore on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version of the top of the Samsung range, while it is likely that we will have to wait a few more days to be able to receive them also in the European market – Italy included – in which the version with Exynos 2200 is distributed.

In any case it is interesting to note that the weight of these patches is considerable, since it amounts to well 629.18 MB, so it is clear that the update also introduces other fixes to the S22 firmware. Samsung’s latest top of the range didn’t get off to a good start on the software front – we also told you this in the S22 Ultra review – however the company is gradually correcting the shot with targeted updates which have definitely improved the experience of using smartphones over the course of these months.

There is still some work to be done and it seems that Samsung has accelerated the release of new updates, however the software of the S22 has definitely improved compared to that of late February and early March. Sure, there are still some incompatibility issues with the new Xclipse 920 GPU, but for that you also need developer support.

 

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from Comet at 879 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available online from Comet at 1,079 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from Unieuro to 1,279 euros.
