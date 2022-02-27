Tech NewsReviews

Samsung at MWC 2022: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

We are already in the middle of MWC 2022 and the presentations do not stop happening. Today it’s Samsung’s turnwhich has summoned us this afternoon to present its new products and, how could it be otherwise, you will be able to follow the event live and direct with us.

Samsung’s conference at Mobile World Congress 2022 will take place today, February 27, at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. You can follow her on our live page and on our Twitter profile, @xataka. The schedules according to regions are the following:

  • Spain: 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands).
  • Mexico: 12:00 PM.
  • Colombia: 1:00 PM.
  • Venezuela: 2:00PM.
  • Chile, Argentina: 3:00 PM.

what do we expect to see

Barring any surprises, the Samsung event will most likely be focused on ecosystem and computers. The invitation that the company has sent does not give too many clues, beyond showing some folding ones (already presented), the S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 4 and a tablet. We already know all these products, but in the GIF too you can see a laptop.

If we add to that that the company published an editorial talking about the “three PC promises for the new year prior to MWC 2022”, white and bottled. In this editorial they talk about its collaboration with Microsoft and Intel and experience across all devices and operating systems. From the words of Samsung, everything indicates that work has been done on mobile-PC integration.

We do not expect announcements related to smartphones or wearables, since the Korean firm already has its proposals on the market. Nevertheless, companies always tend to keep the odd surprise, So we’ll have to wait. Let’s remember: the event will be today, February 27, at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. We hope you will follow the event with us!

Live | Follow Samsung’s presentation at MWC 2022 with us

