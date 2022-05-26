Samsung assembles a “dream team”: It plans to surpass Apple chips in 2025

Samsung hasn’t been too successful with the performance of its Exynos chips when compared to rivals from Qualcomm or Apple. However, the company wants to change this perception and seems to be committed to changing the situation after 2025. According to the Korean site Naver, Samsung is putting together a special working group called “Dream Platform One team”, whose goal is to design a processor of Samsung’s own mobile applications (AP) that can take on Apple’s M1 chip. This new report comes on the heels of a news story that suggested the South Korean giant was working on a custom chipset for its Galaxy S series by 2025. Samsung isn’t the only company planning to take down Apple. Intel is working on the “Royal Core” project that will help it combat Apple’s M1, and Qualcomm is also preparing a real rival for Apple’s chips.