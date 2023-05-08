Samsung, Apple and more! India mandates FM radio on mobile phones

India’s Ministry of Information Technology has issued a new circular that should oblige all smartphone manufacturers operating in the country to make FM radio available on their devices.
According to the agency, the return of FM radio will become mandatoryas the government’s intention is to bridge the digital divide and make radio services accessible to people living in rural or remote areas.
Furthermore, representatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government argue that radio is a reliable and low-cost method of communication and is also useful for emergency warnings.
India still has many inhabitants living in rural areas or villages. As in many of these places the telephone signal is non-existent, the FM radio becomes the only means of receiving information.
The Ministry also advised that manufacturers that have already launched smartphones enable the FM radio function in devices where the necessary hardware is already built-in. That is, something similar to what was done by Anatel here in Europe.
The new models should come out of the box with the feature working natively. The government did not go so far as to stipulate penalties for companies that fail to comply with the guidelines, but something of the sort is already being studied by New Delhi.
For now, the representative of the association of manufacturers has not yet commented on the matter, but the measure could become a big problem for Apple.
