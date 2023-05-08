Samsung, Apple and more! India mandates FM radio on mobile phones

India’s Ministry of Information Technology has issued a new circular that should oblige all smartphone manufacturers operating in the country to make FM radio available on their devices.

According to the agency, the return of FM radio will become mandatoryas the government’s intention is to bridge the digital divide and make radio services accessible to people living in rural or remote areas.

Furthermore, representatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government argue that radio is a reliable and low-cost method of communication and is also useful for emergency warnings.

India still has many inhabitants living in rural areas or villages. As in many of these places the telephone signal is non-existent, the FM radio becomes the only means of receiving information.