Samsung: Anti-Apple campaign pits Galaxy against iPhone

Samsung has been running anti-Apple advertising for many years – and sometimes it cuts the iPhone company so much that its marketing bosses are really annoyed. The South Koreans have now added to the arrival of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. After corresponding TV commercials in advance, in which Samsung accused Apple of a lack of innovation, a Twitter campaigns launched which directly addresses the differences between current Galaxy models and Apple’s new iPhones.

Count up for 108 megapixels and clamshell phones

Samsung is addressing several features that Apple believes has either not yet been implemented or has only partially implemented for the iPhone. For example, the new 48-megapixel main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max says: “48 megapixels? Almost there, Apple!”. Below that is a counter showing that Galaxy devices have had 108 megapixels for two and a half years.

Two other “brief summaries of our reactions to these “innovative” new devices” are then about flip or fold devices from Samsung’s Galaxy series, i.e. those with a flexible, foldable OLED display. “What the Flip, Apple?” asks Samsung with pictures of the Samsung Flip. The technology has also been on offer for almost two and a half years. The last animation deals again with the foldable Galaxy Fold: “What’s the hold on the fold, Apple?” Here, too, they have been at the start for two years and five months.

Apple at its own pace

In fact, Samsung is asking valid questions here. Apple regularly takes more time than the Android group with some hardware features. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are only now getting an always-on screen. When it came to the camera resolution, it took Apple up to these same devices before increasing the resolution from 12 to 48 megapixels. (A photo comparison has to show how sensible Samsung’s 108 megapixels are.)

Apple has already applied for various patents for Fold devices, but has not yet implemented this technology. The group always follows its own pace and waits until it considers the planned function to be mature. In fact, Samsung’s first Fold models had massive hardware problems, including easy destructibility. Apple should also consider how to place the devices in comparison to the iPads. One thing is clear: If Apple launches an iPhone with a flexible display in a few years – as the rumor mill suspects – the next anti-Apple advertisement will surely come from Samsung.