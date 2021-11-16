Samsung announces the launch of One UI 4 (Android 12) for its mobiles and tablets

Samsung has announced the launch of One UI 4, the new version of custom interface for its mobile devices that the South Korean giant has developed on Android 12.

All manufacturers personalize their mobile devices with a layer that works as a user interface based on the corresponding version of Android. In the case of Samsung, this development goes far beyond a ‘layer’ since over the years it has created a large ecosystem of apps, services and visual and operational changes on Android.

After a few months in beta and after the launch of Android 12, Samsung has begun to roll out the new version One UI 4, which comes with new customization features, privacy improvements and others. highlights that the manufacturer has indicated:

One UI 4 lets you create a personalized mobile experience to meet your unique needs and express your individuality. With a host of new Color Palettes to choose from, you can tweak the look of everything from the home screen to icons, menu, buttons, and background.

With reinvented widgets offering even deeper customization, it’s never been easier to put your personal stamp on your smartphone experience.

You can express yourself even more easily with a wider variety of emoji, GIF, and sticker features available right from your keyboard.

From alerting you when an app is trying to access your camera or microphone, to a new privacy panel that brings all of your settings and controls together in one convenient place, with One UI 4, monitoring and controlling your privacy settings has been made easy.

Samsung’s partnerships with other industry leaders, such as Google, ensure a seamless experience when using your favorite third-party applications and services.

And whether you’re using a Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watch, or Galaxy Tab, you’ll get the same look and feel of consistency across all your devices and can sync them seamlessly.

First devices with One UI 4

One UI 4 will be offered through an update via OTA starting today with the premiere of its latest top-of-the-range Galaxy S series. Samsung has also announced its rollout «in the next few months»For other models that we detail:

Galaxy S smartphones:

Galaxy S21 – Available from today

Galaxy S21 + – Available from today

Galaxy S21 Ultra —Available from today

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Note smartphones:

Galaxy Note 20 – Available in beta phase

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – Available in beta phase

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Foldable smartphones:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Available in beta phase

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Available in beta phase

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy A smartphones:

Galaxy A82 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy Tab Tablets:

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 +

More Samsung devices to update:

Galaxy A51 5G, Tab S7 FE / S7 FE 5G, A90 5G, Tab S6 / S6 5G, as of April 2022.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Tab Active3, A32, A31, A12, Wide5, Tab A7 (2020), as of May 2022.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, as of June 2022.

Galaxy A21s, Xcover5, M12, as of July 2022.

Device update dates may vary beyond rollout for the latest Galaxy S that started today and availability will depend on region and carriers. Of course, it is expected that future terminals such as the Galaxy S22 will be delivered with One UI 4 and Android 12 pre-installed. The list is not exhaustive and could be expanded.