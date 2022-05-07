Samsung announces the first UFS 4.0 storage chip: What advantages does it bring?

Samsung today announced the new mobile storage solution standard: Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0. UFS 4.0 promises to elevate the performance of mobile flash storage by doubling read speeds to 4,200MB/s, essentially double the currently available UFS 3.1 standard. Write speeds have also increased to 2,800 MB/s, up from 1,200 MB/s, though Samsung claims that’s 1.6 times faster. Read and write performance figures refer to sequential transfers, so random reads and writes will likely be slower. Samsung is able to achieve this massive speed boost thanks to UFS 4.0’s 23.2 Gbps per lane transfer rates, coupled with its 7th generation V-NAND (vertical NAND) flash technology, which consists of 176 layers. As for capacity, Samsung claims that UFS 4.0 will be available in versions up to 1TB. Samsung claims that UFS 4.0 is 46% more efficient in terms of power consumption than UFS 3.1, as it is capable of delivering a sequential read speed of up to 6.0 MB/s per milliamp (mA). All this performance and efficiency will be possible in a compact size of just 11mm x 13mm x 1mm. Mass production of UFS 4.0 is planned for the third quarter of 2022, which means that we will probably start seeing phones with this standard in late 2022 or early 2023.