Samsung announces Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor with 175 Hz curved display and FreeSync Premium

Samsung announced this Wednesday (31) the Odyssey OLED G8, your first monitor equipped with an OLED screen which promises to deliver more brightness and contrast than backlit panels with LCD technology. The model will be presented at IFA 2022, an annual technology fair that will start next Friday, September 2nd. We are talking about a 34-inch screen with 1800R curvature, Quad HD+ resolution (3,440 x 1,440 pixels) distributed in a stretched aspect ratio of 21:9 and a refresh rate of 175 Hz. Combined with Samsung’s quantum dot technology, the response time of just 0.1 milliseconds should catch gamers’ attention.

The monitor has color calibration that covers 99.3% DCI-P3 gamma and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring the highest black fidelity available on the market and excellent color accuracy with organic diodes. The hardware, by the way, is VESA HDR 400 True Black Certified. - Advertisement - The Odyssey OLED G8 is powered by AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, which compensates for any frame rate drops with LFC technology to ensure that players have a fluid experience and no image stuttering. Go back in time and view your Instagram feed in chronological order

Like other members of the Odyssey family, the OLED G8 features CoreSync and Core Lighting+ on the back, enhancing its gaming look with RGB lighting that dynamically adjusts based on the content displayed on the screen. With Smart Hub, the monitor expands its usage possibilities to serve as an immersive screen that displays HDR content on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming platforms. Gaming Hub bundles cloud gaming services — like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW — to eliminate the need to turn on your PC to play.

Micro HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C ports are offered on the Odyssey OLED G8 for versatile connectivity to the Odyssey OLED G8. For those who prefer not to use headphones to play games, the monitor has built-in 5W stereo speakers.

- Advertisement - Samsung has yet to disclose the suggested price and exact release date for the Odyssey OLED G8, but confirms that the monitor will be available in the last quarter of 2022. In Europe, the South Korean brought its top-of-the-line model with a suggested price of R$ 13,599, but there is no forecast for the arrival of its first Odyssey with an OLED screen.

