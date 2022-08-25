Samsung announces Odyssey G70B and G65B monitors with Xbox Cloud Gaming support and more

Samsung introduced new during Gamescom. They are the first models in the Odyssey line to feature the Samsung Gaming Hub. This functionality allows quick access to Xbox Gaming, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and NVIDIA GeForce Now game streaming services.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B are designed for use on a gaming PC, with the former being available in 27-inch and 32-inch IPS options with support for 4K at 144Hz and a response time (GtG) of 1ms.

announces-Odyssey-G70B-and-G65B-monitors-with-Xbox-Cloud.jpeg" width="660" height="440">

- Advertisement - The Samsung Odyssey G65B is a curved monitor (1000R) with the same response time (GtG) and 27 and 32 inch options with support for 1440p and 240 Hz. The South Korean doesn’t mention if the model is IPS, VA and TN, but from its history with curved panels, it’s probably VA. Which operator does Ho rely on? Coverage information

The Samsung Gaming Hub comes right out of the box on all models, allowing gamers to quickly access streaming services, but there’s also a gaming toolbar that lets you access game settings and modify response times, aspect ratio. and other details easily.

You can use these monitors without a PC, thanks to Samsung’s Smart Platform feature. Users will be able to wirelessly connect the G70B and G65B to PCs or Macs, as well as mirror the image to iPhone and iPad screens using Apple AirPlay 2 or Samsung DeX. Applications like Netflix and Amazon prime also run directly from the monitor.

Price and Availability