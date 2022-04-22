Samsung Announces New Exynos 1280 SoC

We have already said it many times, and this Samsung Exynos 1280 is one more example of it: the high-end and the top of the range set the standard in terms of performance, but they are not the base of the sector. In fact, the mid-range and the upper segment of the entry-level range are the ones that sustain a million-dollar industry and keep a large part of the population connected. Thus, SoCs like this one presented by Samsung are of paramount importance in the sector.

In addition, the evolution of integrated for the mid-range is the main responsible for bringing, to the general public, everything that some time before we see debut in the high-end. A clear example of this, and to which the Exynos 1280 contributes, is 5G connectivity. Let us remember that, until not so long ago, it was the exclusive heritage of the high-end, but that for some time now we can already find smartphones with 5G connectivity within reach of all pockets.

We can expect this Exynos 1280 be the engine of multiple models of the Samsung A range, but we also hope to see it in devices from other manufacturers, because in the absence of knowing its price, its features fit like a glove in what many mid-range users are looking for. Let’s see its specifications:

Samsung Exynos 1280: Technical Specifications

samsung exynos 1280 CPUs 2 ARM Cortex-A78 cores and 6 ARM Cortex-A55 cores GPU Mali-G68 Platform 5 nanometers Memory LPDDR4x Storage UFS v2.2 Screen Up to FullHD at 120 hertz cellular connectivity 5G NR Sub-6GHz, 5G NR mmWave and LTE Wifi 802.11ac MIMO Bluetooth 5.2 AI own integrated Photo Up to 108 megapixels Video Up to 32 megapixels at 30 frames per second

As you can see, we are facing a very balanced SoC. Manufactured on the scale of five nanometersfeatures a CPU composed of eight cores, two performance cores ARM Cortex-A78 with a maximum speed of 2.4 gigahertz, to which another six cores are added ARM Cortex-A55 up to two gigahertz. The processor is accompanied by an Arm Mali-G68 GPU, and allows the use of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS v2.2 storage.

This Samsung Exynos 1280 does not fall short in the connectivity section. Regarding the cell phone, as we have already indicated above, it has support 5G NR Sub-6GHz and 5G NR mmWave, it is complemented with 4G-LTE. And it’s complete with 802.11ac MIMO WiFi with support for the 2.4 and 5 gigahertz bands, and Bluetooth 5.2. With this combination, any mid-range smartphone will be more than well served.

Other highlights of this Samsung Exynos 1280 are your own artificial intelligence enginewhich according to Samsung has a capacity of up to 4.3 billion instructions per second and its support for cameras of up to 108 megapixels and video recording with a resolution of up to 32 megapixels at 30 frames per second.

