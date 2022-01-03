Samsung announces its new Smart TV Neo QLED and MICRO LED for 2022

The rain of announcements begins new products of 2022 . The CES 2022 It is usually held in the first weeks of January, and manufacturers take the opportunity to show some of the products that can be purchased throughout the year. Samsung has taken the opportunity to announce its new 2022 Smart TV , including MICRO LEDs , Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs with specific uses. We go with all the news.

The Samsung TV range by 2022 It features better image quality, better sound, more screen size options to choose from, a new interface with a new version of Tizen OS, and customizable accessories. 110, 101 and 89-inch Micro LED Teles Starting with the Micro LEDs, Samsung will have three models of 110, 101 and 89 inches, each one with 25 million pixels that are micron sizes and are individually controlled. This technology seeks compete with OLED, but offering greater durability. Its manufacture is still expensive and complex; especially when reducing the size of the panels. For this reason, technology is being used first in large panels. Color reproduction is among the best on the market, with 20-bit color depth and 1 million steps between brightness levels and color levels. They are able to reproduce the 100% DCI-P3 Y Adobe RGB, and its screen ratio is 99.99% of the front of the TV, so the user experience is of televisions without frames and with images almost as real as life itself.

MicroLEDs have three special modes. The first is the Art Mode, which allows you to see photos or paintings as if they were a real frame. It also has mode Multi View, with images from up to four different sources across the HDMI ports, with up 4K at 120 Hz. It also has built-in speakers with sound Dolby Atmos.

Neo QLED

Going to the maximum expression of QLED televisions, we find an improved version of the QLED technology. The color depth goes from 12-bit to 14-bit thanks to a new backlight technology that allows better control of the light source. With this, you can control the lighting in 16,384 jumps, instead of 4,096 as before.

The televisions have Shape Adaptive Light, a technology that analyzes lines, shapes and surfaces to control the shape of the light from the Mini LEDs of these televisions. The result is image quality with better brightness and color for better HDR. To that is added the Real Depth Enhancer, an algorithm that analyzes the foreground object in an image compared to the background, creating a better sense of depth.

At the comfort level we also have EyeComfort, a mode that, through a brightness and tone sensor, detects ambient light to adjust the lighting and color of the content to reproduce it correctly. In sound we also found an improvement over the Object Tracking Sound (OTS) of last year’s models. Now, it integrates OTS Pro, which incorporates ceiling-facing speakers to enhance the sense of three-dimensional sound with Dolby Atmos. In the soundbars and TVs of 2022, Samsung will also integrate Dolby Atmos wireless, being able to enjoy the best sound quality without additional cables.

Lifestyle TVs

Finally, Samsung has also presented its new televisions from the ranges The Frame, The Sero and The Serif, with new anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint panels. The Frame range seeks to integrate into the wall as if it were a painting, and will be available in sizes from 32 to 85 inches. The Serif will be available between 43 and 65 inches. The Sero will continue to be available in a single size with horizontal and vertical modes.

Tizen OS and Smart Hub

These new televisions incorporate a new and improved version of Tizen OS. To begin with, we find a new Smart Hub, which has, for example, the Gaming Hub. In it, a multitude of streaming gaming platforms will be available to play online directly from the television, including NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik, with more to be added in the future. We can use the Xbox Series X and PS5 controllers.

For gaming, Samsung panels now reach 144 Hz refresh rates, ideal if we want to use them to play. Until now, televisions were limited to 120 Hz, but now we can enjoy a better refresh rate if our computer offers that possibility.

The Tizen OS interface also receives improvements, such as the option to continue viewing content from any platform from which we left it open. The ambient mode also offers more information when we have the TV “off”.

We also find Watch Together, an app that allows you to make video calls with family and friends while we are watching something to be able to enjoy it together. In turn, Samsung has added the NFT Platform, which will allow you to buy digital art through the MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame models. Finally, there will also be an automatic calibration mode for the screen, with a quick one that calibrates it in 30 seconds, and another advanced one for a professional and perfect result that takes about 10 minutes.

At the moment we do not know specific models, prices or launch date, although normally the new series usually go on sale around April in Spain.