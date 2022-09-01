Samsung announces improvements to the cameras of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series

- Advertisement -

galaxy-z-fold-4-foldable-is-the-fastest-samsung-of-the-year-and-brings- -analysis-review/">Samsung has announced a software update for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series that will bring a number of improvements to the phones’ . Hyperlapse videos will be enabled for the telephoto camera and the QR scanner will be improved for easier navigation. Until now, the Hyperlapse option offered recording with the wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras, but now a third 3x option arrives. The company has also confirmed that an Astro Hyperlapse feature is currently in development, which will allow users to take more artistic photos of the sky at night. The QR scanner will have a larger scanning area and will offer a tap to scan if the app can’t find the code on its own. There was also a bug that is now being fixed: you couldn’t just dismiss the message behind the QR code and had to close the app or follow the URL.

- Advertisement -

Other improvements are in the area of ​​HDR performance and color reproduction. Memory usage and AI performance in Photo, Video and Night modes have also been optimized. Stabilization will also be improved. All of these Samsung updates are for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. The company is also bringing Hyperlapse and QR Code improvements to the Galaxy S21 series, however, the rest of the performance improvements are limited to the S22’s cameras and are unlikely to come to previous generation flagships. .