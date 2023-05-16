Samsung announces Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition bundle

HomeTech GiantsSamsungSamsung announces Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition bundle

Samsung has announced the “Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition”which is basically the Galaxy S23 Ultra along with a few additional products from the company.

What does it bring? The phone itself, the Galaxy Watch 5, and a super-fast 15W Duo wireless charger. It goes without saying that this is a good pack if you want to get hold of the best Samsung devices.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is in Phantom Black, the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm comes in Sapphire Blue, while the Wireless Charger Duo is black. The Galaxy Watch 5 that is included does not come with LTE support.

Unfortunately, this pack is not available outside of Vietnam, at least for now. It is available in the country for 31,990,000 VND (1,250 euros). It is not a bad price if we take into account that, separately, you would have to pay a lot more.

Samsung says it will offer this pack until May 31


