Samsung announces Galaxy A04s as new intermediate cell phone in Brazil

Samsung announced this Monday (27) the Galaxy A04s as the company’s new affordable smartphone for the Europeian market. The device focuses on users who are looking for a device with balanced specifications for Internet browsing, social media use, streaming playback and photography.

According to the product’s technical sheet, the new entry-level model from the South Korean company features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1400 x 720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz on its front. It features a waterdrop notch at the top of the display that houses the 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The rear, in turn, houses the three photographic sensors with emphasis on the 50 MP primary, followed by a macro lens and another depth lens with 2 MP each. These components are positioned vertically next to the LED flash.