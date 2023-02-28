Samsung announces Galaxy A04s as new intermediate cell phone in Brazil

Samsung announced this Monday (27) the Galaxy A04s as the company’s new affordable smartphone for the Europeian market. The device focuses on users who are looking for a device with balanced specifications for Internet browsing, social media use, streaming playback and photography.
According to the product’s technical sheet, the new entry-level model from the South Korean company features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1400 x 720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz on its front. It features a waterdrop notch at the top of the display that houses the 5-megapixel selfie camera.
The rear, in turn, houses the three photographic sensors with emphasis on the 50 MP primary, followed by a macro lens and another depth lens with 2 MP each. These components are positioned vertically next to the LED flash.
Moving on to the internal hardware, the A04s comes equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset — octa-core up to 2 GHz with 8 nm lithography — together with the Mali-G52 MP1 GPU and 4 GB of RAM memory for background processes — the internal storage has 64 GB with slot for expansion via microSD.
Connectivity offers 4G dual-SIM, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm P2 jack for headphones and fingerprint reader for unlocking. Energy demand is met by a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and 15W adaptive fast charging.
It natively runs the proprietary One UI Core 4.1 interface with guaranteed upgrade to One UI 5 based on Google’s Android 13 operating system.
price and availability
The Samsung Galaxy A04s is available in physical stores starting this week, and online sales start from March 6th. The Galaxy A04s is available in black, white and green for a suggested price of R$ 1,299.
