5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsSamsung announces Galaxy A04s as new intermediate cell phone in Brazil

Samsung announces Galaxy A04s as new intermediate cell phone in Brazil

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy F04s appears on Geekbench with Helio P35 and 3 GB of RAM after certification
- Advertisement -

Samsung announced this Monday (27) the Galaxy A04s as the company’s new affordable smartphone for the Europeian market. The device focuses on users who are looking for a device with balanced specifications for Internet browsing, social media use, streaming playback and photography.

According to the product’s technical sheet, the new entry-level model from the South Korean company features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1400 x 720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz on its front. It features a waterdrop notch at the top of the display that houses the 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The rear, in turn, houses the three photographic sensors with emphasis on the 50 MP primary, followed by a macro lens and another depth lens with 2 MP each. These components are positioned vertically next to the LED flash.

- Advertisement -

Moving on to the internal hardware, the A04s comes equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset — octa-core up to 2 GHz with 8 nm lithography — together with the Mali-G52 MP1 GPU and 4 GB of RAM memory for background processes — the internal storage has 64 GB with slot for expansion via microSD.

Connectivity offers 4G dual-SIM, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm P2 jack for headphones and fingerprint reader for unlocking. Energy demand is met by a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and 15W adaptive fast charging.

Xbox Game Pass opens April with 9 new games

It natively runs the proprietary One UI Core 4.1 interface with guaranteed upgrade to One UI 5 based on Google’s Android 13 operating system.

Galaxy A04s design. (Image: Playback).

price and availability

[mb_related_posts2]

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is available in physical stores starting this week, and online sales start from March 6th. The Galaxy A04s is available in black, white and green for a suggested price of R$ 1,299.

Datasheet
  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
  • Display with drop notch and 90 Hz rate
  • Exynos 850 Platform
  • GPU Mali-G52 MP1
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 4G dual-SIM connection, USB-C, P2, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and fingerprint scanner
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging
  • Dimensions: 164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1 mm
  • Weight: 195 grams
Offers
- Advertisement -

Do you intend to invest in this new affordable cell phone from Samsung? Tell us, comment!

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is available on Amazon for BRL 969. The cost-benefit is good. There are 13 best models.

(updated Feb 27, 2023, 4:38 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

iPhone SE 4: Apple plans “cheap” phone with OLED screen and proprietary 5G modem, according to Kuo

Update (02/27/2023) - FM Apple may have resumed development on the 4th generation iPhone SE....
Microsoft

Google Chrome May Incorporate Popular Microsoft Edge Feature

Google Chrome may be working on a Microsoft Edge-like feature that allows the user...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.