Samsung Announces First LPDDR5X DRAM Chip for Mobile

Samsung today announced the first LPDDR5X DRAM chip the world for mobile devices.

The new memory module is manufactured using the 14nm process and offers a 1.3 times higher performance and 20% lower power consumption than LPDDR5 DRAM.

The new LPDDR5X DRAM chip offers a 16GB capacity, and each memory pack can have a maximum capacity of 64 GB.

The memory chip boasts a speed of 8.5 Gbps data transfer, which is 1.3 times faster than the 6.4 Gbps speed of LPDDR5.

We expect to see the new memory modules in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices next year, but Samsung has yet to give details on these.

Expect Samsung to debut the new LPDDR5X memory module with its next flagship, the Galaxy S22 series. We’ve already started to see leaks on the Galaxy S22 lineup, and recently we were able to see live images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the first time.

If the recent rumors turn out to be true, the Galaxy S22 lineup will include Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chips due out in ten days, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898. It will feature a 50 MP ISOCELL GN5 main camera.

The top-spec Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with a similar design, an S Pen slot, and a sizeable battery. Samsung is also preparing to launch the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE early next year, but it probably won’t feature the new RAM module.