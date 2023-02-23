Samsung announces Exynos 1330 and Exynos 1380 for mid-range phones

Samsung has been silent about the successor of the Exynos 2200, which has disappointed many users by equipping some variants of the Galaxy S22 line. Meanwhile, the South Korean brought a pair of intermediate chipsets: Exynos 1330 It is Exynos 1380. Samsung’s dual processors support 5G connectivity and promise better performance for mid-range phones.

The Exynos 1380 is manufactured in 5-nanometer lithography and has four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2 GHz. For graphics power, it brings the Mali-G68 MP5 GPU with 950 GHz. According to information from Samsung, these configurations support screens with FullHD + resolution with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. For memory, it brings support for LPDDR4x and LPDDR5, along with UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In cameras, the Exynos 1380 supports sensors with up to 200 megapixels, in addition to bringing an NPU with 4.9 TOPS. It is also possible to record 4K videos at 30 FPS using optical image stabilization, HDR and better overall camera performance. As for connectivity, it supports 5G and mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. Other options include BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

The Exynos 1330 is also manufactured in 5 nanometer lithography and features two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2 GHz along with the Mali-G68 MP2 GPU. According to Samsung, it supports screens with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. For RAM and storage, it keeps the Exynos 1380 settings. In cameras, it supports sensors of up to 108 megapixels, in addition to configurations with 16 + 16 megapixels and video recording up to 4K. It also brings 5G modem with mmWave and sub-6GHz connectivity.